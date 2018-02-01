Canadiens' Paul Byron: Takes therapy day Wednesday
Byron (shoulder) was held out of Wednesday's practice for what head coach Claude Julien said was a therapy day, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
The coach added that Byron will be re-evaluated Thursday, leading up that night's game against Carolina in Raleigh. He was removed from Tuesday's loss to St. Louis late in the third period following a Colton Parayko hit.
