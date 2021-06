Byron scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Byron extended the Canadiens' lead to 3-0 with his goal at 17:45 of the second period. That tally proved to be just enough for the win, which in turn tied the series at one game apiece. The 32-year-old winger has been limited to three points, 12 shots on net and 33 hits through 13 playoff contests. Byron is a solid defensive forward, but he's unlikely to add much on the scoresheet.