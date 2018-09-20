Byron had three shots on net, two hits and seven penalty minutes in Wednesday's preseason game against Florida.

It was surprising on a couple of levels to see Byron throwing down with the Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau. Prior to dropping the gloves Wednesday, Byron had just four fights during his NHL career, and he underwent offseason shoulder surgery. To see him trade punches was a sign that he's confident in the shoulder and will be ready to go when the season drops Oct. 3 in Toronto.