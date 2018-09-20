Canadiens' Paul Byron: Throws down Wednesday
Byron had three shots on net, two hits and seven penalty minutes in Wednesday's preseason game against Florida.
It was surprising on a couple of levels to see Byron throwing down with the Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau. Prior to dropping the gloves Wednesday, Byron had just four fights during his NHL career, and he underwent offseason shoulder surgery. To see him trade punches was a sign that he's confident in the shoulder and will be ready to go when the season drops Oct. 3 in Toronto.
More News
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Should be ready for season opener•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Hoping to be ready for camp•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Undergoes shoulder operation•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Notches 20th in Tuesday's loss•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Verging on 20 goals•
-
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Pots empty-netter Friday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...