Byron had four hits and one blocked shot in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Byron recently cleared waivers for a second time this season, but instead of being camped on the taxi squad, he was made active for Wednesday's game. No matter what goes on around him, Byron continues to give his all on the ice. The four hits give him 65 through 28 games, ranking the 5-foot-9 forward third on the team.