Canadiens' Paul Byron: Tickles twine for 13th time
Byron scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 8-2 drubbing at the hands of the Ducks.
Byron has three goals and five assists over his last 10 appearances, with a plus-6 rating and 17 hits in that span. The winger's consistency in recent games is a benefit to his fantasy owners, although he has only 27 points in 46 games in the campaign as a whole.
