Byron returned to the active lineup Saturday, logging 14:27 of ice time along with one assist, one shot, two blocked shots and a team-high five hits in a 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Byron, who had missed 14 games due to a lower-body injury, assisted on Arrturi Lehkonen's game-winning goal. It was his fourth assist and eighth point over 12 games played. He also hounded the Rangers Neal Pionk, who sent in an ill-advised pass toward the front of his own goal that Lehkonen deposited for his second goal. The 29-year-old Byron admitted to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette that he was rusty and wasn't pleased with few plays. "I hope it doesn't take me too long," he said. "But the timing, sometimes I skate myself out of position. You're just unfamiliar with the way guys pass. First period felt a little bit rusty. Took a little bit to get into the game." He'll get right back on the horse Sunday night when the Habs host the Sharks, giving him another chance to knock off any residual iron oxide.