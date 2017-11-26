Byron scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-0 win over the Sabres on Saturday night.

Byron has quietly put up three goals and an assist in his last six games. He's been disappointing for those of you who hoped for a continued uptick in performance following last year's 43-point heroics. But it's looking more and more like 2016-17 was an anomaly. No need to roster, unless you're in a crazy deep format.