Canadiens' Paul Byron: Unavailable Thursday
Byron (forearm) won't be in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Byron will miss his second game due to a forearm injury. Considering initial concerns had the Ottawa native suffering a fracture, his two-game absence is a drop in a bucket. Once given the green light to play, the 29-year-old figures to slot back into a second-line role while Joel Armia slides back down to the third line.
