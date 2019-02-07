Byron (forearm) won't be in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Byron will miss his second game due to a forearm injury. Considering initial concerns had the Ottawa native suffering a fracture, his two-game absence is a drop in a bucket. Once given the green light to play, the 29-year-old figures to slot back into a second-line role while Joel Armia slides back down to the third line.