Byron scored his 19th goal, had four shots and finished plus-2 over 20:08 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Byron's on the precipice of a second consecutive 20-goal campaign and, given the amount of time he's on the ice, is a good bet to deliver on that over the final five games. The former sixth-round draft pick (2007, Buffalo) has been elevated to the Habs' top line and first power-play unit since injuries hit other forwards. Over the past 13 games, Byron has averaged 2:09 TOI when an opponent is in the box and 17:26 overall, both figures well above his season averages. Coming off a 20-goal season in 2016-17, Byron was slotted for fourth-line duty to start this season, so he was undervalued in fantasy circles. But coach Claude Julien and fantasy owners might have a different take on Byron when the 2018-19 drops.