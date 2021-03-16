site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canadiens' Paul Byron: Waived by Montreal
Byron was placed on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to Montreal's taxi squad Tuesday.
Assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed, Byron will head to the Canadiens' taxi squad. He's tallied seven points in 27 top-level appearances this year.
