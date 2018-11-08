Canadiens' Paul Byron: Week-to-week due to lower-body issue
Byron (lower body) -- who was previously placed on injured reserve -- is considered week-to-week, according to coach Claude Julien.
At a minimum, the news effectively rules Byron out for the Habs' next two games, although it could certainly be longer. The Ottawa native racked up four goals and three helpers in 11 outings prior to getting hurt. In the natural center's stead, Kenny Agostino was called up from the minors.
