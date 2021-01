Byron (foot) is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Canucks, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The team will make a final decision on Byron's status after warmups. Byron continues to recover after absorbing Shea Weber's slap shot to his foot during Thursday's loss to the Canucks. If he ends up sitting out, the Canadiens will suit up seven defensemen, with Victor Mete entering the lineup.