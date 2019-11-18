Canadiens' Paul Byron: Will go under knife
Byron will have knee surgery Monday and is out indefinitely, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Although there's no clear timeline for Byron's return, he figures to miss at least a couple weeks after undergoing surgery. The Canadiens are expected to place Byron on IR to provide roster flexibility during the winger's absence. Jonathan Drouin (wrist) also had surgery Monday, so the Habs will likely mix up the lines to account for their lack of depth on the left side.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.