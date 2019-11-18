Byron will have knee surgery Monday and is out indefinitely, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Although there's no clear timeline for Byron's return, he figures to miss at least a couple weeks after undergoing surgery. The Canadiens are expected to place Byron on IR to provide roster flexibility during the winger's absence. Jonathan Drouin (wrist) also had surgery Monday, so the Habs will likely mix up the lines to account for their lack of depth on the left side.