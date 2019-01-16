Byron will have a hearing Wednesday with the Department of Player Safety for his hit on Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar.

Byron appeared to leave his feet, which will no doubt be the focal point of the league's review of the incident. The Habs next game comes Friday versus Columbus, so look for an announcement regarding any supplemental discipline prior to that contest. If the Ottawa native does get handed a suspension, Joel Armia figures to take his spot on the second line.