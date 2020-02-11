Canadiens' Paul Byron: Will make road trip
Byron (knee) will not the Habs for their two-game road trip and could return against Pittsburgh on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
While Byron won't be in the lineup versus Boston on Wednesday, he is at least trending in the right direction. Once cleared to play, the Ottawa native should challenge for a top-six role, though he may have to settle for a third-line assignment right out the gate. With just four points in 19 games prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old will almost certainly miss the 30-point mark for the first time since 2015-16.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.