Byron (knee) will not the Habs for their two-game road trip and could return against Pittsburgh on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

While Byron won't be in the lineup versus Boston on Wednesday, he is at least trending in the right direction. Once cleared to play, the Ottawa native should challenge for a top-six role, though he may have to settle for a third-line assignment right out the gate. With just four points in 19 games prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old will almost certainly miss the 30-point mark for the first time since 2015-16.