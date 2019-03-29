Canadiens' Paul Byron: Will not face Jets
Byron (upper body) will not play in Saturday's contest against Winnipeg, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Byron didn't join the team for their trip to Columbus on Thursday, but there was still at least a little hope -- until now -- that the Ontario native could travel to Winnipeg alone and play Saturday. Nicolas Deslauriers looks likely to keep holding Byron's place in the lineup, although Matthew Peca, Dale Weise and Charles Hudon are also in the running.
