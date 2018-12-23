Byron scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Golden Knights. He added two shots, two hits and a blocked shot over 17:39 of ice time.

Byron's provided the game-winning marker in consecutive road wins over Arizona and Vegas. In both games, Byron, who has been mostly on the third line this season, skated as a top-six forward -- with Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault against the Coyotes, then with Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin against the Golden Knights. Being off the third line means more ice time and playing with more offensively skilled forwards.