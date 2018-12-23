Canadiens' Paul Byron: Winning out West
Byron scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Golden Knights. He added two shots, two hits and a blocked shot over 17:39 of ice time.
Byron's provided the game-winning marker in consecutive road wins over Arizona and Vegas. In both games, Byron, who has been mostly on the third line this season, skated as a top-six forward -- with Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault against the Coyotes, then with Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin against the Golden Knights. Being off the third line means more ice time and playing with more offensively skilled forwards.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...