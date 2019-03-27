Byron (upper body) won't join the team for its trip to Columbus on Thursday.

The team specifically mentioned Columbus in its release, so it's unclear whether Byron will miss Saturday's road clash with Winnipeg as well. The center notched a pair of goals in his last three contests and reached the 30-point mark for the third consecutive season. Nicolas Deslauriers figures to have the inside track to taking Byron's spot in the lineup, though it could also go to Matthew Peca, Dale Weise or Charles Hudon.