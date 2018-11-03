Byron (lower body) won't travel with the Canadiens for their upcoming two-game road trip, which means he'll miss Montreal's next three games at a minimum, NHL.com's Sean Farrell reports.

The Candiens will hope Byron will be ready to return following their road trip, as he's enjoyed a strong start to the season, notching four goals and seven points in 11 appearances. Another update on the veteran forward's status should be released ahead of Thursday's game against the Sabres.