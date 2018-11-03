Canadiens' Paul Byron: Won't travel with team
Byron (lower body) won't travel with the Canadiens for their upcoming two-game road trip, which means he'll miss Montreal's next three games at a minimum, NHL.com's Sean Farrell reports.
The Candiens will hope Byron will be ready to return following their road trip, as he's enjoyed a strong start to the season, notching four goals and seven points in 11 appearances. Another update on the veteran forward's status should be released ahead of Thursday's game against the Sabres.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...