Canadiens' Peter Holland: Sent to waiver wire
Montreal waived Holland on Saturday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.
Holland was primarily brought in to add depth down the middle, so it's not surprising that he won't be included on the Canadiens' Opening Night roster. The 26-year-old pivot will, however, be one of the first forwards recalled throughout the season when Montreal is dealing with injuries up front. That limited role will prevent the 2009 first-round pick from being a useful option in any season-long fantasy formats.
