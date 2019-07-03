Canadiens' Philip Varone: Signs one-year deal
Varone penned a one-year, two-way contract with the Habs on Wednesday worth $700,000 at the NHL level.
Varone dominated the minors the past three seasons, as he racked up 149 points in 161 minor-league contests. The center appeared in 47 games for the Flyers last season, in which he tallied three goals, four assists and 34 shots while averaging 7:55 of ice time. Despite the two-way nature of his deal, Varone could secure a more permanent spot on the 23-man roster with a strong showing in training camp.
