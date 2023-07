Maillet signed a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Saturday.

Maillet has registered 37 goals and 92 points in 113 games with Magnitogorsk Metallurg in the KHL over the past two seasons. The 30-year-old center suited up in two games with Washington during the 2020-21 campaign. Maillet is likely to spend most, if not all, of 2023-24 in the AHL.