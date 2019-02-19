Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Absent from practice
Danault missed Tuesday's morning skate for personal reasons, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The first-line center seems to be dealing with a family matter, and there is no word if his absence will extend into the game. Danault has been great for the Canadians, racking up 40 points in 59 games this campaign, so he will sorely be missed if he can't go.
