Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Adds Pilates to offseason training plan

Danault has introduced a Pilates training regimen in an ongoing effort to strengthen his core and preserve a healthy mind.

It appears that the Quebec native is doing what he can to be the best version of himself in 2018-19. Danault broke out offensively in 2016-17 when he uncorked 13 goals, 27 assists and a plus-5 rating over a full season, but he dealt with a nasty concussion and related neck trouble in the most recent campaign, finishing with 15 fewer points over 52 contests. The Habs believe in him based on his three-year, $9.25 million contract renewal; he should glean plenty of confidence from that deal and all of the positives that come from taking better care of his body. A huge season could be on the horizon for Danault.