Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Adds two helpers in win

Danault led the Habs with two assists in a 3-0 win against the Avalanche on Saturday.

Danault also led all Habs forwards in ice time with 19:24 and won 71 percent of his face-offs. The 25-year-old former first-round pick has taken a while to establish a role in the NHL, but with 28 points in 45 games is on pace for a 50-point season, making the most of his opportunities as the No. 1 center. Danault is a viable fantasy option as long as he can maintain a hold on that spot while Max Domi continues to struggle, with the only drawback being Danault's lack of playing time on the power play. He has three points in his past three games.