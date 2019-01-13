Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Adds two helpers in win
Danault led the Habs with two assists in a 3-0 win against the Avalanche on Saturday.
Danault also led all Habs forwards in ice time with 19:24 and won 71 percent of his face-offs. The 25-year-old former first-round pick has taken a while to establish a role in the NHL, but with 28 points in 45 games is on pace for a 50-point season, making the most of his opportunities as the No. 1 center. Danault is a viable fantasy option as long as he can maintain a hold on that spot while Max Domi continues to struggle, with the only drawback being Danault's lack of playing time on the power play. He has three points in his past three games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Takes therapy day•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Earns two goals in OT win•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Trio of assists in loss•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Hats off for first time in NHL•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Logs two assists•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Finds net in defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...