Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Bags pair of points Tuesday
Danault scored a goal and tallied an assist, finishing with two points in a 4-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday.
In the final moments of the first period, with exactly "0.1" on the clock, Danault lit the lamp, scoring on a frantic two-on-one to give Montreal a 1-0 lead. Tuesday's performance put Danault over 20 points, and the first-line center is hoping to improve on what was a career-best 53-point 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Nabs power-play assist•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Runs point streak to four•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: On scoring binge•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Sparks big rally•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Helps team get on board•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Strikes first in crazy win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.