Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Bags power-play assist

Danault had a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Danault has assists in each of the last four games and six of the last seven. Along with one goal, he's on a point-per-game run during that seven-game span. Tuesday's power-play assist was just the second of the season for Danault, who is averaging a career-high 1:05 of ice time while a man up.