Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Bags three primary helpers in win

Danault collected three assists in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

All three helpers came during 5-on-5 action and ended a streak of 10 games without an assist for Danault. He also dished out three hits. Unfortunately, Danault failed to produce on the power play which extended his drought in that department to 12 games. Thursday's game was a big step in the right direction for the two-way forward, as it was just the second time this season Danault has produced three points in a single contest.