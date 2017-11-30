Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Breaks 14-game goal drought
Danault scored the winning goal in a 2-1 Wednesday victory over Ottawa.
The goal was Danault's first goal of November, as he hadn't scored since a four-point night against the Rangers on Oct. 28. Maybe this gets him going, but with his performance so far, it's more likely this is just a blip for a player who hasn't contributed much at the offensive end of the ice.
