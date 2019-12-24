Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Breaks game open

Danault scored two goals on seven shots and was plus-3 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Jets.

Danault scored his two goals just over four minutes apart in the second period, extending Montreal's lead to 4-1. He also won 13 of 18 faceoffs (72.2 percent). Danault has collected at least one point in eight of his last 10 games and now boasts 10 goals and 29 points on the season.