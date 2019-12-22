Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Buries power-play tally
Danault scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.
Danault tipped in a Jeff Petry shot at 8:29 of the second period to tie the game at two. The center is up to eight goals and 27 points through 36 games this season. His tally Saturday was his first career power-play goal, and his fourth point with a man advantage this year.
