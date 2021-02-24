Danault recorded a pair of assists and was plus-2 with three hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Ottawa.

Danault set up goals by Shea Weber and Tyler Toffoli to help Montreal turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead. The 27-year-old still hasn't scored a goal through 18 games and has produced just eight assists, while generating a meager 20 shots. Danault contributed 25 goals and 90 points over the previous two seasons combined.