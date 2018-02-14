Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Clears protocol, still sitting Wednesday

Danault (concussion) has passed the NHL's concussion protocol and has been cleared for contact, but coach Claude Julien will keep him out of the lineup for additional rest Wednesday against the Avalanche, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gaette reports.

Danault appears on the cusp of a return and could have even done so Wednesday if called upon, but the 24-year-old winger will enjoy another night of rest at a minimum. The fact that he's on the road trip suggests he should return at some point during the four-game span. However, the team would need to activate Danault from injured reserve prior to him retaking the ice in game action.