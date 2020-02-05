Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Collects another assist
Danault had an assist and four hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over New Jersey.
Danault helped out on Christian Folin's third-period goal that gave the Canadiens their first lead of the game. The top-line center recorded his seventh assist over the last seven games, giving him 39 points in 55 contests. That scoring pace puts Danault on schedule to surpass the career-high 53 points gathered in 2018-19.
