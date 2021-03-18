Danault scored a goal on his only shot and added an assist Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime loss in Winnipeg.

Danault got the Canadiens on the board 86 seconds into the second period, leading a 2-on-1 rush and burying a wrister from the right circle. He later drew the lone assist on Brendan Gallagher's third-period goal. It's been a tough go this season for Danault, who has just two goals and 11 assists in 27 games after a 47-point campaign a year ago.