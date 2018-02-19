Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Contending for Tuesday return
Danault (concussion) could return to game action Tuesday against Philadelphia.
While Danault is still a question mark for Tuesday, he's certainly well-positioned to make his way into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 13. At Monday's practice, Danault centered the team's third line and led the end-of-practice stretches for his teammates -- in addition to having already passed concussion protocol Wednesday. Tuesday's morning skate will provide more insight to Danault's chances of playing against the Flyers, though all signs are positive at the moment.
