Danault (upper body) didn't travel with the team to Toronto on Saturday and is instead back in Montreal recovering from a concussion, per coach Dominique Ducharme.

Danault's upper-body injury has been clarified as a concussion. The Canadiens come back home Monday to face the Oilers, but it remains to be seen whether Danault will be able to rejoin his teammates at that point. There's no set timetable for his return.