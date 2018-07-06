Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Decides to go arbitration route

Danault is listed among 44 NHL players who filed for salary arbitration ahead of Thursday's deadline, according to NHLPA.com.

Danault registered eight goals and 17 assists over 52 games last season. Unfortunately, a neck injury prevented him from appearing in the final 14 contests, and that reportedly can be used as evidence in an arbitration case. Danault's camp can continue to negotiate an extension until the scheduled date of his hearing which will fall between July 20 and Aug. 4.