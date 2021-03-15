Danault (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Monday's game versus the Jets, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme said Sunday that he believes Danault will be ready to play, but the team will make a decision closer to puck drop. The 28-year-old Danault has gotten off to a decent start this year, recording a goal and 10 assists through 27 games.