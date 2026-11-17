Danault tallied a goal and launched five shots on net in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Danault gave the Canadiens the first lead of Monday's outing with his even-strength tally just under eight minutes into the second period. After being held without a goal across the first 12 appearances of the 2026-27 campaign, the veteran center has scored three tallies over his last nine appearances. Overall, he has eight points, a plus-4 rating, 34 shots on net, 12 hits and 11 blocked shots over 21 outings this season. While the 33-year-old center remains off the fantasy radar for the time being, he could be put in more scoring situations once Ivan Demidov (ankle) returns to the team's second line.