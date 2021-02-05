Danault had two assists, one shot, two hits, and one blocked shot in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

Danault halted a six-game pointless streak with his second multi-point effort of the season. The Canadiens' top-line center has flown under the radar during the team's prolific start, but Danault has yet to score a goal through 11 games. He's one of two Montreal forwards without a goal on a club that leads the NHL with 4.18 goals per game. Head coach Claude Julien told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette that he's not worried about Danault's lack of goal-scoring. The coach feels the 27-year-old has been creating chances for himself and others while playing the responsible two-way game for which he's known.