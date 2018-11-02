Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Dishes two helpers Thursday

Danault registered two assists, two shots and won nine of 16 faceoffs taken during Thursday's 6-4 comeback win over the Capitals.

Danault continues to gel nicely with Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar on the high-flying top line in Montreal with a goal and six points in 12 games to start the season. While his goal production (1) and power-play usage (00:03 per game) may be lacking, the 25-year-old could be on his way to a career season and is worth owning in all formats as long as he's producing.