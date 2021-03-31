Danault had a pair of assists and was plus-3 in a 4-0 win over Edmonton on Tuesday.
Danault logged his second straight two-assist night, setting up even-strength tallies by Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar in the first and second periods, respectively. Danault is on a nice stretch offensively, producing a goal and five helpers with a plus-8 rating over his last four games.
