Danault had a pair of assists and was plus-3 in a 4-0 win over Edmonton on Tuesday.

Danault logged his second straight two-assist night, setting up even-strength tallies by Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar in the first and second periods, respectively. Danault is on a nice stretch offensively, producing a goal and five helpers with a plus-8 rating over his last four games.