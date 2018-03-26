Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Done for 2017-18

Danualt (neck) will not rejoin the lineup this season, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Danault's situation is complicated by the fact that he is dealing with concussion-like symptoms that appear to be stemming from a neck injury. Due to various problems, the center was limited to only 52 games this season, in which he tallied eight goals, 17 helpers and 94 shots. Prior to getting hurt, the center was averaging 16:35 of ice time -- nearly a minute more than his previous career-high. The 25-year-old will become a restricted free agent on July 1, but will almost certainly resign with Montreal, for whom he should be expected to take on a bigger role next year.