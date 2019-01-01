Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Earns two goals in OT win

Danault registered a pair of goals Monday in a 3-2 overtime road win over the Stars.

Danault, who led all Montreal skaters with six shots, opened the scoring in the game, and it was his snapshot with 9:17 elapsed from the third period that qualified as the equalizer to force overtime. The Quebec native is on a serious tear having closed out the calendar year with five goals and four assists over his last five games.

