Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Effectively ruled out Saturday

Danault (face) is expected to be scratched from Saturday's road game against the Canadiens, allhabs.net reports.

With the Habs out of the playoff picture, there's no reason to rush a guy like Danault back into the fold before he's close to 100 percent. The crafty pivot isn't on injured reserve, though he's looking at his fourth straight absence.

