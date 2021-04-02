Danault scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-1 win over the Senators on Thursday.

So, his story goes like this. Danault essentially slept through the first 28 games of the season -- he put up 11 points, including a single goal. Then he caught fire and has eight points, including six helpers, in his last five games. Danault and his linemates Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar have been on fire in those five games. Danault is a mandatory activation with this level of heat.