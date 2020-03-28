Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Emerging among centers

Danault has 13 goals, 34 assists and is plus-18 while averaging 18:51 of ice time per game on Montreal's top line over 71 games in 2019-20.

There's a narrative out there that Danault is not a legitimate top-line center, but he's grown into the position since joining the Canadiens. He wins faceoffs (57.9 percent, sixth among centers with 50 games played), is responsible defensively (plus-18, eighth), is productive in 5-on-5 situations (43 points, 16th) and leads all centers with a 59.2 shot attempts percentage. The Canadiens added him to the power play this season, giving Danault a career-high 1:34 of ice time per game on the PP. Prior to the suspension of the regular season, Danault was on the verge of establishing new career highs in goals and shots while his 119 hits are a new benchmark. He'll be entering the final year of his contact in 2020-21 and should return to the top line with scoring stars Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher.