Danault can become an unrestricted free agent following the 2020-21 season, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Danault should be motivated entering his fifth full season in a Montreal uniform. His trade from Chicago in 2015 kick-started the 2011 first-round draft pick's career. Danault has since established himself as the Canadiens' top-line center, working well with Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher. The team has alluded to their plans for Danault beyond this season, and the organization is watching the development of up-and-coming centers Nick Suzuki and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, both coming off good runs in last season's playoffs. Those two could be ready for promotions in 2021-22. The bottom line for Danault, however, is that the 27-year-old is in his prime and improved his market value during his stay in Quebec.