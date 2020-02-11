Play

Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Exits Monday's contest

Danault (undisclosed) left Monday's game against Arizona and did not return.

It's unclear when Danault suffered the injury but the 26-year-old center saw just 6:51 of ice time in the contest before heading out. An update on his status will be available before Wednesday's game in Boston, but if he's unable to go, Nick Suzuki could get a shot at top-line minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories